Strs Ohio Acquires 26,669 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,354.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

