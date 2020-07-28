Strs Ohio Acquires 50,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

