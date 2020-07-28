Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Exponent worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

