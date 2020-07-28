Strs Ohio Buys 1,112 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

