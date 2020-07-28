Strs Ohio Buys 15,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

