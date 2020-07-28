Strs Ohio Buys 23,136 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

