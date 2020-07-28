Strs Ohio Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

