Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 969.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 199,994 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

