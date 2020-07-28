Strs Ohio Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

