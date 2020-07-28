Strs Ohio Has $12.08 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

CubeSmart stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

