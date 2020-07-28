Strs Ohio Has $12.31 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

