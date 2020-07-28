Strs Ohio Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 28.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 57,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

