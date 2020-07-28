Strs Ohio Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 203,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

