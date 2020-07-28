Strs Ohio Has $9.38 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 202.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

