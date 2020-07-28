Strs Ohio Has $9.93 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.