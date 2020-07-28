Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 366.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

