Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1,953.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Noble Energy worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after buying an additional 3,368,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 407,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $118,697,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NBL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

