Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Roku worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $4,023,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,383 shares of company stock worth $38,245,067 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Roku stock opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

