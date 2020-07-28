Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 336,423 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 521.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 524,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 2,333,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

