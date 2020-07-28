Strs Ohio Purchases 11,349 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 83,930 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 341,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

