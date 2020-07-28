Strs Ohio Purchases 1,189 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

