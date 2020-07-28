Strs Ohio Purchases 11,907 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 668.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $895.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $897.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $819.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

