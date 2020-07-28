Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,932 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,582,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $103,231,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $432.16 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

