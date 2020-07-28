Strs Ohio Sells 494,043 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:AMH opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

