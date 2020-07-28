Strs Ohio Sells 6,767 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after buying an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after buying an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after buying an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,535,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

