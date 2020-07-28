SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $11.95. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 26,215 shares changing hands.

SSUMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

