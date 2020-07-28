Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a media sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TGIFF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Sunniva

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

