Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 1,467,784 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 657,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $184,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and sold 6,286,113 shares valued at $99,315,536.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.