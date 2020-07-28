SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. AlphaValue cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

