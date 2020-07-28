SWATCH GRP AG/ADR’s (SWGAY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

