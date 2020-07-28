Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 99 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 94 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 90.11.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

