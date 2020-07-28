Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SYIEF stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

