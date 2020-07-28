Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.46

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and traded as high as $231.22. Synairgen shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 4,062,381 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.73 million and a PE ratio of -62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

