SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYSCO by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

