Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.57% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $211,000.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.91.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $480,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,169,713.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $141,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,968. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

