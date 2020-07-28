Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,952 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 319,461 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 323.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 364,075 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 139,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

TPR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.