Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.