TD Securities Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$6.11 and a 52-week high of C$16.65.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

