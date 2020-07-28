Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

TECK.B opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.24. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$30.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

