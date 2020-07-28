Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

