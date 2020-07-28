Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

NYSE:TER opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,645. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

