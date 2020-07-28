Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,539.60 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

