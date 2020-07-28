Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.