Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

