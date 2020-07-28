Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.14. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toshiba currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

