Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4,012.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 209,012 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,401 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,095. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

