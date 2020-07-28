Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.08.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.