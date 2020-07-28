Traders Buy Large Volume of Coupa Software Call Options (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 33,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 5,797 call options.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $317.93. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -216.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,966 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,335 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

