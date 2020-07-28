Traders Buy Large Volume of Sohu.com Call Options (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.