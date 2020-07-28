Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Homes 4 Rent Put Options (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,631 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,101% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.